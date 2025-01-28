Dragon 3rd Single Out: Silambarasan TR moves us to tears with soulful track Yendi Vittu Pona from Pradeep Ranganathan starrer

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon is slated to release on February 21, 2025, with promotions already kicked off. Now, Tamil star Silambarasan TR has come on board for the film, crooning an emotional and soulful track.

The song called Yendi Vittu Pona is a heartbreak single feat Pradeep and Anupama Parameshwaran. As Leon James composed the track, STR crooned it in his iconic style with lyrics by KO Sesha.

Check out the song from Dragon:

Ahead of the song being unveiled, the film’s director Aswath Marimuthu, composer Leon James, and STR were seen together making a funny promo for the same. The track which serves as a heartbreak song stands reminiscent of Silambarasan’s own heartbreak tracks over the years, making it a feast for his fans.

Talking about the movie, Dragon is the upcoming cinematic venture featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role after his 2022 blockbuster Love Today. The film co-written by the actor himself marks the director’s third film.

While the genre of the movie and synopsis of the movie are not yet announced, the film is likely to be a romantic comedy. Aside from Pradeep, the film features actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR is next set to appear in the movie Thug Life, co-starring with Mani Ratnam. The gangster action flick directed by Mani Ratnam has STR replacing the role which was earlier announced to have Dulquer Salmaan. The movie which marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after 1987’s Nayakan is slated to release on June 5, 2025.

Apart from Haasan and STR, the film also has Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, and many more in key roles. Moving ahead, Silambarasan is next set to join hands with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu, touted to be in terms of a vintage-style STR flick.

