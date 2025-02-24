Dragon actor Pradeep Ranganathan calls his meeting with Aamir Khan 'unpredictable'; see their PIC together

Pradeep Ranganathan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dragon. The movie has been receiving positive responses from viewers from across the globe. While the actor has been enjoying the moment, he met with Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Following that, he took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet note. Pradeep Ranganathan shared that life is unpredictable. He thanked Aamir Khan for his wonderful words and expressed that he would cherish them for life.

"Life is unpredictable, as i always say :) Thankyou for your wonderful words #aamirkhan sir . Will cherish it for life," he wrote.



Recently, Director S. Shankar appreciated Dragon and called it a beautiful film. He praised Ashwath’s writing and said every character had a complete journey. He was impressed by Pradeep Ranganathan’s performance, calling him a terrific entertainer and a soulful actor.

He also lauded Mysskin, Anupama, and George Maryan for delivering heartfelt performances. "All Gen-Z/millennial characters did very well! The last twenty minutes moved me to tears. In a world with an increasing number of cheats, it’s a much-needed message! Congrats to @Ags_production and the whole team!" the Game Changer director concluded.

Reacting to the message, Pradeep Ranganathan said he was overwhelmed by the praise and said he never expected such words. He shared that he grew up watching S. Shankar’s films and always looked up to him. Calling Shankar his favorite director, he said it felt like a dream to hear him talk about him. He found it hard to express his emotions in words and thanked him sincerely. He also conveyed his love and admiration.



Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon features Pradeep Ranganathan as Ragavan "Dragon" Dhanapal, while Anupama Parameswaran plays Keerthi Deepak. Kayadu Lohar portrays Pallavi, with her voice dubbed by Savitha Reddy. Mysskin takes on the role of Mayilvahanan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon appears as Vale Kumar. K. S. Ravikumar plays Parasuram, while George Maryan portrays Dhanapal.