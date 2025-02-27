Dragon actress Kayadu Lohar joins Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV’s Funky? REPORT

The film industry is such that, despite starring in several films, there will always be one film that brings you success equivalent to all your other films combined. A recent example of this is actress Kayadu Lohar.

Following the release of Dragon, Kayadu Lohar became the Internet’s new obsession, with many revisiting her earlier works.

Now, it has been reported by Aakashavani that Kayadu will next star opposite actor Vishwak Sen in Anudeep KV’s upcoming movie Funky, backed by Sithara Entertainments. It will be interesting to see how Kayadu fits into the crazy and fun-filled world of director Anudeep KV, known for films like Jathi Rathnalu and Prince.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon was released in theatres on February 21 and became an instant box office success. While the film received appreciation for the lead actor Pradeep and Ashwath’s writing and direction, fans were quick to shift their attention to actress Kayadu Lohar.

Originally hailing from Assam, Kayadu made her debut in the film industry in 2021 with the Kannada movie Mugilpete. She then went on to star in a few Telugu and Malayalam films before finally hitting the jackpot with the recently released Dragon.

As mentioned earlier, Kayadu Lohar made her film debut with the 2021 Kannada movie Mugilpete, where she starred opposite actor Manoranjan Ravichandran, son of the famous Kannada star Ravichandran.

Following her brief stint in Sandalwood, Kayadu entered the Malayalam film industry with Pathonpatham Noottandu, a period action drama. The film was critically acclaimed, and Kayadu received widespread praise for her fierce and honest portrayal in the movie.

Later, in 2022, she starred in the Telugu film Alluri, opposite actor Sree Vishnu. Her other works include the Marathi film I Prem U and the Malayalam movie Oru Jaathi Jathakam.

Of course, her latest release and her entry into Kollywood came with Ashwath Marimuthu’s romantic comedy Dragon.