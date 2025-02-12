Dragon: Cast, plot, certification, and OTT release; everything you need to know about the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil film

The movie Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame in the lead role, recently unveiled its trailer. As the film is set to release on February 21, 2025, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified it as UA 16+.

The film underwent certification on February 10, 2025, and has been officially noted to have a runtime of 155.50 minutes, which translates to 2 hours and 35 minutes in total.

Touted as a coming-of-age comedy-drama, Dragon follows the story of Ragavan. Initially leading a well-mannered life, circumstances push him into rebellion during his college years.

However, after enduring a devastating breakup and being labeled a failure by his ex-girlfriend, he finds himself drawn into the world of deception and financial fraud. The rest of the film focuses on how he rises to meet these challenges and how they ultimately change him—for better or worse.

The movie Dragon features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sneha, Mysskin, and more in key roles. Additionally, another actor is speculated to make a surprise cameo in the film.

Furthermore, the upcoming Tamil comedy-drama is confirmed to make its OTT debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. This official confirmation was made by Netflix through a post on social media.

The post read, "When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! Dragon, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada after its theatrical release!"

Coming to Pradeep Ranganathan’s work front, the actor-director was last seen in the sleeper hit movie Love Today. Apart from Dragon, he will next appear in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK).

The sci-fi romantic comedy features Krithi Shetty as the female lead, with actors SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, and many more playing supporting roles.