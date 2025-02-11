Dragon OTT release: Here's where you can watch Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age comedy drama online
Here’s everything you need to know about Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon before it makes its digital debut.
Dragon is an upcoming coming-of-age comedy drama film helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie is set to release in theaters on February 21. With the release date approaching, here’s where Dragon will stream after its theatrical run.
Where to watch Dragon
Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon will be available on Netflix post its theatrical run. Announcing the same, the streaming platform wrote on X, "When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! Dragon, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, after its theatrical release!"
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Dragon
The trailer offers a glimpse into a young man's turbulent journey. His reckless actions turn his life upside down, forcing him to face reality.
Ragavan, played by Pradeep Ranganathan, is a troublemaker. He constantly gets into fights, creates chaos, and has backlogged engineering papers. He takes pride in his reputation, but soon realizes that it holds no value outside college. His parents, despite his shortcomings, continue to support him unconditionally.
His girlfriend gives him a harsh reality check. She tells him that while he might be a good lover, he is not fit to be a life partner. This makes him realize that he has become a cautionary tale. Determined to prove himself, he embarks on a journey of transformation.
Cast and crew of Dragon
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon features a screenplay by Marimuthu himself, with the story co-written by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under AGS Entertainment. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, the film boasts cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. The music is composed by Leon James.
Are you excited to watch Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon in theaters on February 21, 2025? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
Love Today Deleted Scene: When Pradeep Ranganathan played Uthaman’s awkward video gets seen by Ivana's Nikitha