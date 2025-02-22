Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer comedy drama falls prey to piracy; leaked online within hours of release

Dragon, the coming-of-age comedy-drama flick with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025. The film finally hit the silver screens on February 21st, Friday.

However, it is now being reported that within hours of release, the film has fallen prey to piracy. It has been reported by OneIndia that the film has been leaked illegally by Tamil Rockers, the notorious piracy site. It is also understood that it is the HD version of the film that has been leaked online.

The South Indian film industries have been struggling to put up a fight against piracy, especially in recent times. Before Dragon, other prominent films, including Vishwak Sen’s Laila, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel, Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Ponman, Kalki 2898 AD, and several others, had fallen victim to piracy as well.

In fact, several prominent celebrities have come forward and taken a stand against piracy as well. Quite recently, Bunny Vas, the producer of Thandel, had openly taken a stand against the Naga Chaitanya starrer being played in an APSRTC bus.

Piracy is a serious legal issue that affects a film’s performance at the box office as well as the lives of those who have worked hard for the film. As per Indian law, piracy has been prohibited under the Indian Cinematograph (Amendment) Act of 2023. A person engaged in piracy could either be imprisoned or be fined five percent of the film’s production cost or both.

As mentioned earlier, Dragon is a coming-of-age comedy-drama, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame. The film features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, with actors Anupama Parameswaran, George Maryan, Kayadu Lohar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more in crucial roles.

It is understood that the film revolves around the eponymous character who goes rogue after his school crush rejects him for not being a “bad boy." However, he is brought back to his senses when his college girlfriend decides to break up with him due to his nonchalant attitude. How he gets better forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment, while Nikesh Bommireddy has cranked the camera for the film. Pradeep E. Ragav took care of the film’s editing, while Leon James composed the film’s music.