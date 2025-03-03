Dragon producer reveals details about upcoming venture with Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel; calls it ‘one of the most unique scripts…’

There is no denying that Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project, Dragon, is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema right now. At a recent success meet, the film’s producer, Ravi Shankar, shared a few interesting details about the project.

Call it a coincidence, but during the Telugu success meet of Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon, the film’s Telugu theatrical rights buyer and Mythri Movies producer, Ravi Shankar, was asked about his upcoming movie Dragon with Jr. NTR.

During the meeting, the producer was asked about Dragon (Jr. NTR's starrer) and what to expect from the film. Initially, Ravi Shankar clarified whether the reporter was asking about Prashanth Neel and Jr. NTR’s project and then proceeded with his answer.

He said, “Definitely, Dragon is one of the most unique scripts I have ever seen. A script like this has never been seen in Indian cinema before. So, the sky is the limit for the movie. I am extremely confident about the film.”

Addressing the question about his box office expectations for Dragon, he replied, “Nobody can predict the box office collection of Dragon. I think it will perform beyond everyone’s expectations.”

Talking about the release date of Dragon, Ravi Shankar shared that the makers plan to release the film as per the scheduled release date.

Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel are currently working on an epic action-adventure, tentatively titled Dragon. The shooting of the film is underway, and the makers expect to release the film in early 2026. The film marks Jr. NTR’s 31st project and is the first collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Jr. NTR.

Advertisement

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the film’s shoot, Prashanth Neel’s wife, Likitha Reddy Neel, captured this wonderful moment.

See the post here:

In her caption, she wrote, “The deadliest showdown begins. Welcome to the territory of destruction.” Although the shooting of the film has started, Jr. NTR is yet to join the sets and is likely to begin filming in the upcoming months.