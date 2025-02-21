Dragon Twitter Review: Is Pradeep Ranganathan starrer a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that finally hit the big screens today, February 21. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film has been receiving positive feedback since its release this morning. If you are planning to watch it with your loved ones or family, don’t forget to check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Talking about the film, the first half of Dragon was filled with fun and had an excellent screenplay. Viewers felt the team delivered on their promise by keeping an unexplored plot as a surprise at the interval. They believed there was no dull moment, making it an engaging watch.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s mannerisms and screen presence were said to elevate the film. Mysskin, GVM, and Kayadu were appreciated for their well-defined roles, while Anupama was felt to have limited scope. Leon James’ music was also praised.

The first half of Dragon got a positive response. The title’s meaning was revealed in the first ten minutes. Some other viewers found the first 30 minutes crucial and Pradeep Ranganathan’s performance was praised after Love Today.

Anupama Parameswaran’s look and role were well-received by some netizens. Some cameo appearances were spotted and Kayadu Lohar’s look impressed many. Mysskin and Pradeep’s presence stood out and overall the first half was "super".

"An entertaining show from Ashwath Marimuthu so far. #PradeepRanganathan is terrific as a lead man. Once again, he holds the film really well. The first half was what we saw in the trailer, which engages well, and the interval block was a semi-stage setup for the second half. The interview scene and interval block were a laughter riot. Waiting to see how the second half is gonna turn out. A fun ride awaits," read another review.

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who also handled the screenplay and co-wrote the story along with Pradeep Ranganathan. It is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh. The movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles. Meanwhile, the cinematography is done by Niketh Bommireddy.