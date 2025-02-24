Dragon's Pradeep Ranganathan becomes ecstatic as director Shankar praises his film: ‘For a boy who grew up…’

Pradeep Ranganathan recently hit theaters on February 21, 2025, with his movie Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. After watching the film, veteran director Shankar praised the entire team, and now Pradeep has also reacted to his appreciation.

In response to the director’s tweet, Pradeep said, “Never dreamt of receiving these comments. For a boy who grew up watching your films, being a fan who admired you, looked up to you... and you (my most favorite director) talking about me is nothing but an unbelievable dream.”

The actor-director also expressed that his feelings and gratitude cannot be put into words and emphasized how much he loves director Shankar.

For those unaware, director Shankar had earlier penned a note for the film, which read, “#DRAGON A beautiful movie. Excellent writing—hats off to Ashwath Marimuthu. All characters have a beautiful and complete journey. Pradeep Ranganathan has once again proven that he is a terrific entertainer and a strong, soulful performer. Director Mysskin, Anupama Parameswaran, and George Maryan delivered performances that stay in your heart.”

The director also highlighted how Gen-Z and millennial actors in the movie performed extraordinarily, adding that the final 20 minutes of the film moved him to tears.

Check out the tweets here:

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, revolves around the story of Ragavan, a young man who went through a devastating breakup during his college years.

As a result, he decides to take questionable steps to achieve quick success. The film explores the events leading up to his decision and the consequences that follow, forming the crux of the story.

With Pradeep in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Pradeep is set to appear in the lead role in Life Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie is touted to be a sci-fi romantic venture, with Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah also playing co-leading roles.