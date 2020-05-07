Draupadhi director G Mohan slams Vijay Sethupathi’s viral tweet on ‘vaccine for hunger’

Taking to his Twitter space, Kollywood director G Mohan slammed Vijay Sethupathi's tweet on vaccine for hunger.

Vijay Sethupathi’s recent Tweet about vaccine for hunger caught the social media on fire. In the Tweet, he sarcastically stated how good it would be if someone find a vaccine to cure the disease called hunger. This post went viral as netizens had different opinion on his take in this matter. While some responded positively, others stated that the world would not exist without a drive called hunger. While fans and followers’ responses were happening at a lightning speed, the tweet received more attention when celebrities reacted to it.

Director Mohan G, who rose to fame after the release of his recent film Draupadhi responded to Vijay Sethupathi’s take on the matter. He slammed it saying that the world would not be the same if there is no hunger. He added that it is the hunger that makes people work hard and only hunger makes people get compassion and empathy towards one another. If hunger is destroyed the world will also be destroyed, he stated.

Mohan’s latest release was Draupathi, rural drama. The film sparked a massive controversy and it was one of the highest grosser of the year. He had earlier directed Pazhaya Vannarapettai. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Master by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He will be seen as the main antagonist in the film and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as the lead actor. It is expected that the film will be released as soon as the pandemic situation is brought under control.

