Drishyam 2 actor Mela Raghu passes away at 60; Late actor was in a critical condition prior to his demise

Veteran Malayalam actor Mela Raghu, who starred in Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2, passed away at the age of 60. Check out the details.

Malayalam star Mela Raghu took his last breath on May 4, 2021. The actor was in a critical condition in the last week after collapsing at his house on April 16 after which he was put on ventilator support at a hospital in Kochi. Throughout the span of his career, the late actor starred in over 30 films in Malayalam and Tamil. He made his acting debut next to the popular actor Mammootty with Mela in 1980. He also acted in Kamal Haasan’s Apoorva Sagodharangal.

The late actor’s real name was Puthanveli Sasidharan, and he later changed it to Mela Raghu. He was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2, which also starred Mohanlal and was released on an OTT platform. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his Twitter handle to share the news of his demise. In his message, he explained how the star was in a critical state for the last few days. He wrote, “Veteran Malayalam character actor #Raghu (60) who debuted in KG George’s classic #Mela (1980) and was recently seen in #Drishyam2 passed away in Kochi. He was in a critical condition for the last few days.”

Veteran Malayalam character actor #Raghu (60) who debuted in KG George’s classic #Mela (1980) and was recently seen in #Drishyam2 passed away in Kochi. He was in a critical condition for the last few days. pic.twitter.com/qHMh4iOWdk — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 4, 2021

Several South actors took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of the legendary star. Actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Siddique, Guinness Pakru, and many more stars paid homage to the late actor. Fans of the late star were taken aback by the disheartening news and also took to social media to mourn the loss of the late actor.

