Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph optimistic about theatre viewing experience post the COVID 19 pandemic

The well-known director from the south film industry Jeethu Joseph spoke to TOI, wherein he stated that the entire experience of watching films in cinemas is considered to be a wholesome and cheerful experience. The director who announced the much-awaited sequel to his blockbuster thriller, Drishyam with Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, said that once people get back to their routine, the theatres business will also gain momentum. The director acknowledges the financial losses that the cinema owners are baring due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The south director reportedly says that once the COVID-19 situation is brought under control, the people would surely go back to watching films in the theatres. Here the director gives the example of CDs and DVDs. The Thambi director states that when CDs and DVDs came into existence, the theatre owners and many filmmakers thought that it would ruin the business of the cinemas. The director further adds that even with the advent of the new technology, people still continued to watch the films on the silver screen. Jeethu Joseph opined that the silver screen has its own charm and once things go back to normal; theatres will witness people retuning to watching films in cinemas.

On the work front, the director has once again collaborated with Malayalam megastar Mohanlal for the film called Ram. After the southern flick Ram, Jeethu Joseph will also work on Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal. The first look of the highly anticipated film Drishyam 2 was unveiled by the lead actor.

