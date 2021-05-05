  1. Home
Drishyam 2 Hindi remake: Legal suit filed against producer Kumar Mangat

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures which co-produced the first part starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Ishita Dutta, has filed a legal case against producer Kumar Mangat.
Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Drishyam 2 is now being remake in Hindi. After the successful first part of the film, Drishyam is being remade in other languages. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studio International recently bought the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam hit Drishyam 2 – The Resumption. Now according to media reports, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures which co-produced the first part starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Ishita Dutta, has filed a legal case against producer Kumar Mangat.

Reportedly, they have claimed in the legal suit that the film's remake rights belong to them as well. The first hearing of the case will be held soon. Viacom 18 has apparently stated that Mangat cannot disassociate them from the Drishyam franchise or collaborate with someone else and make its own. However, an official statement from both production house is awaited. Drishyam 2 sequel was a huge hit and it saw Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty. 

Meanwhile, the director Malayalam film Drishyam 2 Jeethu Joseph stated, "The story of 'Drishyam 2' resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it."

Take a look:

The original version also featured Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from the first part. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. 

