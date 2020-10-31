  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph opens up about Mohanlal & Meena's look in the upcoming film

As per news reports, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph stated that both characters’ weight loss suits the difficult situation they are, in the highly anticipated thriller.
3939 reads Mumbai
Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph opens up about Mohanlal & Meena's lookDrishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph opens up about Mohanlal & Meena's look in the upcoming film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The upcoming crime drama Drishyam 2 is helmed by ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The director reportedly spoke about the character looks of the film's lead pair Mohanlal and Meena. As per the latest news reports about the much awaited film Drishyam 2, the director was reportedly quizzed about the lead pair of the film losing weight and having a much leaner look. The filmmaker Jeethu Joseph reportedly stated that both characters’ weight loss suits the difficult situation that they are, in the highly anticipated thriller.

As per news reports, the lead actor Mohanlal is carrying a bearded look, and actress Meena had reportedly lost weight to suit the character she essays in Drishyam 2. Some time back, the social media was  abuzz with fans pouring in posts about the photos from the sets of the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial. The stunning actress Meena also shared a photo alongside the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal on her Instagram account. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, ""Maintaining social distance @mohanlal #socialdistancing #inbetweenshots #drishyam2."

The fans and followers of both Meena and Mohanlal were surely delighted to see the picture of the duo from the sets of the film Drishyam 2. The film is expected to be an intense drama. The southern superstar Mohanlal will also feature as the lead in the Priyadarshan directorial called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film will feature the lead actor in the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

(ALSO READ: Drishyam 2: Meena shares a PHOTO alongside Mohanlal from the sets of Jeethu Joseph directorial)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :filmibeat

You may like these
Drishyam 2: Meena shares a PHOTO alongside Mohanlal from the sets of Jeethu Joseph directorial
Happy Birthday Meena: Mohanlal wishes his Drishyam co-star and welcomes her to the sets
Jeethu Joseph reveals Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal in the lead will be shot with all safety measures in place
Drishyam 2: PHOTOS of George Kutty & family from their outing will make you crave the film even more
Mohanlal shares working still from the sets of Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2
Mohanlal with his radiant smile in this PHOTO from Drishyam 2 sets is here to give fans a dose of positivity

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement