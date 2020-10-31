Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph opens up about Mohanlal & Meena's look in the upcoming film

As per news reports, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph stated that both characters’ weight loss suits the difficult situation they are, in the highly anticipated thriller.

The upcoming crime drama Drishyam 2 is helmed by ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The director reportedly spoke about the character looks of the film's lead pair Mohanlal and Meena. As per the latest news reports about the much awaited film Drishyam 2, the director was reportedly quizzed about the lead pair of the film losing weight and having a much leaner look. The filmmaker Jeethu Joseph reportedly stated that both characters’ weight loss suits the difficult situation that they are, in the highly anticipated thriller.

As per news reports, the lead actor Mohanlal is carrying a bearded look, and actress Meena had reportedly lost weight to suit the character she essays in Drishyam 2. Some time back, the social media was abuzz with fans pouring in posts about the photos from the sets of the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial. The stunning actress Meena also shared a photo alongside the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal on her Instagram account. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, ""Maintaining social distance @mohanlal #socialdistancing #inbetweenshots #drishyam2."

The fans and followers of both Meena and Mohanlal were surely delighted to see the picture of the duo from the sets of the film Drishyam 2. The film is expected to be an intense drama. The southern superstar Mohanlal will also feature as the lead in the Priyadarshan directorial called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film will feature the lead actor in the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Credits :filmibeat

