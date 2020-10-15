Drishyam 2: Meena shares a PHOTO alongside Mohanlal from the sets of Jeethu Joseph directorial

The latest photo of Mohanlal and Meena shared by the actress is grabbing all the attention of the social media users and fans.

The upcoming film Drishyam 2 is among the most highly anticipated films from the southern film industry. The film will feature actress Meena, alongside the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The actress shares a picture with the lead actor of Drishyam 2 from the sets of the upcoming drama. Meena captioned her Instagram post saying, "Maintaining social distance @mohanlal #socialdistancing #inbetweenshots #drishyam2." The photo shared by the stunning actress features her in a blue coloured saree and the megastar Mohanlal is seen in a blue shirt and lungi.

The actors are seen maintaining social distance on the sets of the much awaited Jeethu Joseph directorial. The film Drishyam 2 is the second part after the original film Drishyam which proved to be a blockbuster film. The box office collections of the Mohanlal starrer were very impressive. The fans and film audiences gave the film a thundering response. Now, all eyes are on Drishyam 2. The film helmed by filmmaker Jeethu Joseph has a lot of expectations riding on it.

Check out the post

The first film in the Drishyam franchise has proven to be a super hit and hence the fans are expecting that the upcoming film Drishyam 2 will also be as intriguing and engaging as the first film. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Mohanlal back on the silver screen. The latest photo of Mohanlal and Meena shared by the actress is grabbing the attention of the social media users and fans.

