Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal in the lead to kick start its shoot from August 17?

Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty will be returning to the big screen in the upcoming sequel called, Drishyam 2. The previous film, Drishyam was a runaway hit as the thriller kept everyone guessing till the last moment. The film Drishyam proved to be a massive success at the box office. The Malayalam film Drishyam was helmed by Jeethu Joseph who will be writing and directing the sequel, Drishyam 2. The latest news reports suggest that Drishyam 2 could kick start its shoot on August 17. The makers of Drishyam 2 have not made any official statement about when the film will go on floors.

But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Jeethu Joseph could get the film rolling on August 17. The much-awaited film, which is a sequel will feature Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as the lead along with, Meena, Roshan Basheer, Shajohn, Esther Anil and Ansiba Hasan. The fans and film audiences got a first look of the upcoming sequel on the eve of Mohanlal's 60th birthday. The intriguing poster hints that the Drishyam sequel will be as chilling as the original film. The fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the makers as to when will the film start rolling.

The film Drishyam 2 will be presented by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The film was expected to go on floors earlier on, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, did not allow that to happen as the country went into a complete lockdown.

