Drishyam 2: Mohanlal officially announces sequel of Jeethu Joseph directorial & releases motion poster; WATCH

Mohanlal took to his social media space and released the motion poster of Drishyam 2. Jeethu Joseph will be directing the film.

Drishyam is still one of the most loved movies of Mohanlal and it will be fair to say that the film is a timeless classic. Now, the makers have officially released the film’s sequel with an intriguing motion poster, along with a glimpse of Mohanlal’s look from the film. Talking about the sequel, director Jeethu Joseph told The Times Of India that the sequel will feature Georgekutty’s (Mohanlal) family so few original cast will be retained the sequel. He stated that they are in talks for the rest of the cast.

Talking about the shooting during the lockdown, the director stated that the film will be rolled on the floor only after the lockdown is lifted and that they will shoot the film in a controlled environment. The original film revolved around the life of a humble family man, whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the murder and the measures that they take to keep the murder a secret, will keep one glued to the screen.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 per cent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. The filmmaker stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. The team is reportedly waiting for the situation to come back to normalcy.

Credits :Twitter

