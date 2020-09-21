Drishyam 2: Mohanlal shares photos from the sets and puja ceremony as the shooting goes on floors

Mohanlal and the team of Drishyam 2 have begun shoot in Kochi today along with a small puja ceremony.

The makers of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 have finally kickstarted the shooting of their upcoming film. Mohanlal and the team of Drishyam 2 have begun shoot in Kochi today along with a small puja ceremony. The Malayalam superstar took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the launch ceremony. He wrote, "Glad to share that we have started the shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics." Mohanlal had announced a few months ago on social media that he is joining hands with director Jeethu Joseph for the sequel of Drishyam. Ever since then, moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what's in stores for them.

Apart from Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the original. Apparently, the story of the sequel is set seven years after, from where the original ended. The first part of the film revolved around the life of a humble family man whose wife kills their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the incident and the measures that they take to keep it a secret, is what has grabbed audiences' attention. Meanwhile, check out Mohanlal's latest social media post below.

Take a look:

Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/GF5B5k4SpH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 21, 2020

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have also teamed up for their next film titled Ram. The film has Trisha in the female lead role. The makers have already completed 60 per cent of the film's shoot. The makers might resume the shoot only next year as they are currently busy with Drishyam 2.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 14 Highlights: After Kalyani's eviction, Nagarjuna brings double elimination twist

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×