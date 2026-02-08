Drishyam 3 actor Asha Sarath reveals what to expect from Mohanlal starrer: ‘Everyone will be stunned’

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is set to serve as the concluding chapter of the franchise, and actress Asha Sarath has now revealed more details about it.

Drishyam 3 actor Asha Sarath on what to expect from Mohanlal starrer

Speaking to Club FM, Asha Sarath was asked whether Drishyam 3 would feature a climax similar to those of the first and second instalments. She said, “Of course. We are all supposed to be stunned by it, right? It is the kind of film that makes us sit on the edge of our seats.”

The actress further added that completing the film made her happy with the final result, which audiences will come to know only upon its release. She also clarified that, as always, the film will generate excitement among viewers.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming instalment in the crime thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original film follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

Their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing towards Georgekutty’s involvement, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates an intense investigation.

Released in 2021, the sequel continued the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third instalment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Mohanlal, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Murali Gopi, Siddique, and several others reprising their previous roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 2, 2026.

In an earlier interview, Jeethu Joseph spoke about concluding the franchise with the third instalment.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently filming L366. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the cop comedy-action film will see the superstar portray a police officer named TS Lovelajan.

Apart from Drishyam, Lalettan will also play a pivotal role in the Mammootty-starrer Patriot, which is scheduled to release on April 23, 2026.

