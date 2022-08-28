Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED: Mohanlal to return as George Kutty in the nail-biting drama

Superstar Mohanlal introduced us to the world of George Kutty in 2013 through the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam. He later continued the journey in 2021 in Drishyam 2, and ever since the movie buffs have been waiting to see the third installment in the blockbuster franchise, and their wait has finally come to an end. South producer Antony Perumbavoor recently confirmed the sequel at an award function. A clip from the award ceremony is also doing rounds on the internet.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabala also tweeted "#Drishyam3 CONFIRMED by Producer Antony Perumbavoor in the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards. #Mohanlal." Drishyam narrated the story of a common man George Kutty, his wife, and their two daughters who come under police scrutiny after a teenage boy, Varun Prabhakar, who is the son of the Inspector-General of Police goes missing. The protagonist jumps through several hoops to keep his family out of jail.

This commercially successful movie was also remade in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in the main roles. This Malayalam flick has been further re-created in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil are also expected to reprise their roles from the original drama, while the rest of the cast and crew has not been announced as of now.

Furthermore, Mohanlal will also play the lead in the multilingual movie Vrushabha . Touted to be a high-octane father-son drama, the project is being directed by Nanda Kishore. It is also believed that the venture will talk about the two most powerful emotions that run the world – love, and revenge.

Also Read: Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph's highly-anticipated film Ram commences shoot in Kochi; Deets inside