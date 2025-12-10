Drishyam 3: Director Jeethu Joseph confirms Mohanlal starrer crime drama to release in 3-4 months

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 recently wrapped up its shoot, with the makers announcing the completion on social media. Now, director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed that the movie will be released in theaters in just 3-4 months.

Director Jeethu Joseph confirms Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 release

Speaking at the JioHotstar South Unbound event, director Jeethu Joseph said, “The post-production is currently on. We should release the film in the next three to four months. The good thing is, we are coming before the Hindi version.”

Earlier, the makers of Drishyam 3 made headlines after closing a massive deal with Panorama Studios and Pen Studios, which have jointly acquired the worldwide theatrical and digital rights to the Mohanlal starrer. Reportedly, the film's rights were bought for a whopping price, marking a major milestone in the business of Malayalam cinema.

Initially, there was speculation that the movie might be released simultaneously with its Hindi and Telugu remakes. However, it now appears that the Mohanlal starrer will release first.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming sequel in the crime drama franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original film follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

However, their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar's son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty's involvement, the movie delves into the truth and how the family navigates the tense investigation.

The original film starred Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer, and many others in key roles.

In 2021, a sequel continued the narrative, exploring new dimensions of the story. With this third installment, the franchise is expected to explore yet another chapter in the family's life.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is set to hit the big screens with Vrusshabha, a fantasy action film directed by Nanda Kishore, which is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

Additionally, the actor will appear in an extended cameo in the Dileep starrer Bha Bha Ba, which is slated for release on December 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Anirudh drops a major update on Jana Nayagan's music and audio launch event: “Sad that it's Vijay sir's last film…”