Drishyam 3: Distribution and digital rights of Mohanlal starrer sold, fans speculate simultaneous release

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 is currently in production and is expected to wrap up filming soon. Now, the production company Panorama Studios has announced that they have acquired several rights to the movie, leading fans to speculate about the Malayalam film's release.

Is Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 set to release simultaneously along with other language adaptations?

Several trackers online have recently shared an official note indicating that the production and distribution company Panorama Studios has bought the theatrical, digital, and airborne rights to Drishyam 3.

According to the note, Panorama Studios has acquired the exclusive worldwide theatrical rights, both in India and overseas-from the producers, Aashirvad Cinemas. However, with the rights now in their hands, many fans are speculating whether this could delay the release of the Malayalam version.

As the rights have been sold, several fans wonder if the film might only be released simultaneously with its Hindi and Telugu remakes.

Earlier reports suggested that all adaptations of the Malayalam film would hit theaters together. However, production for the other versions has not yet begun, while the Mohanlal-starrer is already close to completing filming.

There is also buzz that the Malayalam version may release first, with the rest of the adaptations following later. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming sequel in the popular and critically acclaimed Drishyam franchise. The first installment, released in 2013, told the story of Georgekutty, a humble cable TV network owner living with his wife and daughters in a quiet village in Kerala.

Known for his frugal lifestyle and simple nature, Georgekutty's life takes a dark turn when Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The family soon comes under suspicion, and a complex web of secrets unfolds.

What really happened to Varun, and how far will Georgekutty go to protect his family? These questions form the core of the first film. Eight years after its release, Drishyam 2 premiered in 2021 directly on Amazon Prime Video, continuing Georgekutty's efforts to shield his family as a sharp new officer attempted to discover the truth.

Mohanlal's next movies

Mohanlal is set to appear next in the bilingual movie Vrusshabha, slated for release on December 25, 2025. After completing Drishyam 3, the superstar will then be seen in the tentatively titled L365. The upcoming film is said to be a cop-comedy venture, with actress Meera Jasmine rumored to play the co-lead.

