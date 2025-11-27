Drishyam 3: Is Mohanlal starrer set to release alongside Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version? Director Jeethu Joseph clarifies

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is currently in production and is expected to be in the final leg of its shoot. Recently, the film's theatrical, digital, and airborne rights were bought by Panorama Studios, leading to speculation about whether the Ajay Devgn-starrer Hindi and Venkatesh's Telugu adaptations might release simultaneously with the Malayalam version.

However, director Jeethu Joseph has now clarified the matter, revealing details about the Mohanlal-starrer's release plans.

Drishyam 3: Is Mohanlal starrer releasing alongside its Hindi adaptation?

According to a post circulating on social media, a user had contacted director Jeethu Joseph on Instagram, asking about the release date of Drishyam 3. In response, the filmmaker replied, “No...we will release first after 2 months, only they can release.”

Earlier, the production and distribution company Panorama Studios announced that they had acquired the official rights to Drishyam 3 from Aashirvad Cinemas.

Amid widespread speculation about a simultaneous multi-language release, the director has now put an end to the rumors by clarifying the release sequence himself.

More about the Drishyam franchise

Drishyam is a Malayalam-language crime thriller that was released in theaters on December 19, 2013. The film narrates the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when IG Geetha Prabhakar's son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing.

With several clues raising questions about whether Georgekutty is responsible for the incident, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates the investigation.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also starred Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer, and many others in key roles.

The movie was a massive commercial success and was later remade into multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin, and more.

Years later, the makers returned with a sequel, Drishyam 2, which premiered directly on OTT and continued Georgekutty's story. Now, the franchise is gearing up for its third installment.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next appear in the bilingual film Vrusshabha, which is slated to release on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

Looking ahead, the actor will also be seen in a lead role in the tentatively titled L365.

