Drishyam 3: Mohanlal CONFIRMS next installment to crime thriller franchise with Jeethu Joseph, ‘The Past Never Stays Silent…’

In a recent post on social media, Malayalee superstar Mohanlal has confirmed the subsequent installment to his blockbuster franchise Drishyam 3.

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph had joined hands back in 2013 for the movie Drishyam, becoming a blockbuster venture. After the successful second installment, the duo is once again back with its next installment titled Drishyam 3.

The official confirmation about the movie was made by the superstar himself through a post on social media, where he penned, “The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed!”

Check out the official post here:


Credits: Instagram (Mohanlal)
