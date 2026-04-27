Drishyam 3: Mohanlal returns in crime drama thriller, teaser out on April 29

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Lalettan’s 66th birthday. The makers have now confirmed the teaser’s release date and time.

Drishyam 3 Teaser: Mohanlal’s crime drama thriller to release on April 29, 2026

In a recent social media post, Mohanlal confirmed that the film’s teaser will be released on April 29, 2026. The glimpse is set to be unveiled on Wednesday at 5 PM.

Sharing the update, the team also dropped an intriguing poster featuring Georgekutty holding farming equipment.

Here’s the post:

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

Their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty’s involvement, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates an intense investigation.

Released in 2021, Drishyam 2 continued the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third installment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Mohanlal, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique, among others, reprising their previous roles. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, but it was later postponed to coincide with Lalettan’s birthday this year.

The Hindi remake, also titled Drishyam 3 and starring Ajay Devgn, is set to release on October 2, 2026.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next appear alongside Mammootty in Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action thriller is slated to release on May 1, 2026.

In addition to the two superstars, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Lalettan will headline Athimanoharam , directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film is touted to be a cop action-comedy with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. Moreover, the actor is also expected to appear in cameo roles in Khalifa, Kathanaar, Jailer 2, and Thudakkam.

ALSO READ: After Rajinikanth, Mammootty avoids answering about Thalapathy Vijay and his decision about cinema