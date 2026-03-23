Drishyam 3 New Release Date: Mohanlal’s crime drama thriller postponed to May 21, 2026, for actor’s 66th birthday

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 was initially slated to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the third installment in the crime drama thriller franchise. However, the makers have officially postponed the release, and the movie will now hit the big screens on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 66th birthday.

Drishyam 3 New Release Date

Drishyam 3 is now officially scheduled to release in theatres on May 21, 2026. The update was shared by Mohanlal himself via his social media handle. Sharing the news, the superstar wrote, “The past never stays silent… it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21, 2026. Drishyam 3 | Worldwide Release.”

Here’s the post:

While more details are yet to be revealed, the delay is reportedly due to the film’s unavailability for release in GCC countries under the current social environment. However, this has not been officially confirmed. The new date is also special for fans, as it coincides with the actor’s birthday.

With the postponement of Drishyam 3, the delay could benefit the box office performance of films like Aadu 3, as well as upcoming releases such as Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya, slated for March 26, 2026, and Vaazha 2, arriving on April 2, 2026.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

Their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty’s involvement, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates an intense investigation.

Drishyam 2 continues the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third installment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Mohanlal, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique, among others, reprising their roles.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently filming for the tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy, with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. Moreover, the actor has also announced projects like L367 and Priyadarshan’s 100th film.

Additionally, he is set to appear in films such as Mammootty’s multi-starrer Patriot , Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, and Khalifa: Part 1 starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

ALSO READ: Did RJ Balaji narrate Karuppu to Thalapathy Vijay instead of Suriya? Director reveals initial plans