Drishyam 3: No plans to release Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn’s versions together, CONFIRMS Jeethu Joseph

The second installment was also remade in Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of Drishyam 2 , which features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is receiving much love from the audiences. After the Hindi version's success, it was reported that the makers are already planning a third installment for the Drishyam franchise. The reports also suggest that the makers of Malayalam and Hindi versions are considering releasing both films on the same day, to maintain the suspense factor.

Drishyam is unarguably one of the most-loved crime thriller franchises ever made in the Indian film industry. The first installment of the Mohanlal starrer, which was released in 2013 emerged as a massive success and was later remade in all major Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Later in 2021, Mohanlal reunited with director Jeethu Joseph for the second installment in the franchise, Drishyam 2 , which was released on Amazon Prime Video and earned the OTT blockbuster tag.

Jeethu Joseph says there are no plans to release Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn's versions together

In a recent interview with The Cue Entertainment, director Jeethu Joseph revealed that there are no plans to release Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn's versions of Drishyam 3, together. According to the hitmaker, he has not even kickstarted the scripting of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, and the discussions on the storyline are still on. The director will start writing the film only after wrapping up his next outing Ram. Jeethu Joseph also added that the makers of the Malayalam version have not even discussed the possibilities of a common release date with the Hindi production team.

About Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

In the interview, director Jeethu Joseph also revealed that he has an idea about the climax of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which will be the final part of the franchise. However, the filmmaker is not able to develop a solid storyline so far, as he is busy with his other professional commitments. According to Jeethu, the Drishyam 3 Malayalam version is still in the budding stage and has no chance to start rolling anytime soon. However, he added that the project is definitely on cards, and will happen at the right time. Both Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are not interested in making the third installment just for the sake of it but want things to fall in place organically.

