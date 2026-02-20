Drishyam 3 plot revealed? Mohanlal starrer franchise to likely end with Georgekutty’s final sacrifice for family

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the upcoming film will mark the franchise’s final installment, with huge expectations riding on it.

As the release is just months away, the film’s plot has reportedly surfaced online. Let’s take a look.

Did Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 plot leak online?

According to a report by Movies Singapore, Drishyam 3 once again follows the story of Georgekutty. The film is said to focus not only on protecting his family from the world but also on shielding them from the truth and the burden of what binds them together.

As a new force begins to close in on him and his family, Georgekutty reportedly witnesses cracks in his carefully crafted plan, with adversaries who are more determined and organized than ever before.

With the walls closing in around his conscience, his relationships, and the fragile normalcy he has worked so hard to build, the threat is no longer merely external. The film is said to explore how much more the man is willing to sacrifice for the sake of his loved ones. However, this remains an unconfirmed plot, and an official update is still awaited.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

Their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty’s involvement, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates an intense investigation.

Released in 2021, Drishyam 2 continued the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third installment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Mohanlal, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique, among others, reprising their previous roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 2, 2026.

Later, the Hindi remake, also titled Drishyam 3 and starring Ajay Devgn, is set to release on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Hey Balwanth Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before you watch Suhas starrer comedy drama