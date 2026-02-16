Drishyam 3 Release Date: Mohanlal confirms Georgekutty to return to the big screen on April 2, 2026

After a lot of speculation around the release date of the highly anticipated family thriller Drishyam 3, actor Mohanlal has finally put an end to the rumors. The actor unveiled a new poster confirming the date, reigniting excitement around the much-anticipated third chapter of the franchise. Mohanlal has officially announced that Drishyam 3 will release in theaters worldwide on April 2, 2026.



Mohanlal announces Drishyam 3 release date



In the new poster unveiled, Lalettan features as Georgekutty standing in a banana plantation with a stern, contemplative expression, similar to the iconic image of the first film. Sharing the announcement, Mohanlal wrote, "Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026." The tagline on the poster reads, “The Past Never Stays Silent,” hinting that unresolved events will once again shape the narrative.

About the film Drishyam 3



Director Jeethu Joseph returns to helm the project, with production launched after a puja ceremony near Kochi in September 2025. Filming took place across Thodupuzha, Vagamon, and Ernakulam in Kerala. The director has indicated that the story resumes four and a half years later, while cautioning viewers not to expect excessive thriller elements. Meanwhile, Asha Sharath has suggested that the climax will deliver surprises.

Apart from Mohanlal, the familiar faces including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, and Siddique will also reprise their roles and are there to ensure the continuity as Georgekutty’s saga enters its next phase. More details about the plot are not known yet. However, through the posters we can see the intense emotional depth and edge-of-the-seat suspense that shaped the earlier chapters will remain at the heart of the new installment. The Malayalam film will enjoy a solo window, as the Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn in the lead is slated for October 2, 2026.

