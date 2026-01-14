Drishyam 3 Release Date: Mohanlal returns to screen as Georgekutty, film to hit theaters on April 2, 2026

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 recently wrapped up its shoot, with fans eagerly waiting for its release date. The makers have now officially announced that the movie will hit the big screens on April 2, 2026, coinciding with Maundy Thursday.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Release Date

In a new post on social media, Mohanlal confirmed that Drishyam 3 will be released on April 2 this year. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.”

Here’s the post:

The new post offers an animated glimpse into the upcoming film, revealing little to no details about the project. Moreover, it teases elements that were initially introduced in the first instalment. Additionally, the film’s tagline reads, “The Past Never Stays Silent.”

Earlier, the filmmaker had made it clear that Drishyam 3 would be released six months before the Hindi remake hits the big screens. Speaking about the movie, Jeethu Joseph said, “Drishyam is a film that has influenced a lot of people over the years. It carries a huge weight of expectations, and I ask everyone to watch it without any preconceived expectations.”

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming sequel in the crime drama franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original film follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

However, their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty’s involvement, the film delves into the truth and how the family navigates the tense investigation.

In 2021, the sequel continued the narrative, exploring new dimensions of the story. With this third instalment, the franchise is expected to explore yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Lalettan, the third film is set to feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopi, Siddique, and several others reprising their previous roles.

Mohanlal’s next film

Mohanlal is next set to appear in a lead role in a film tentatively titled L365. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the upcoming movie is a cop action-comedy, with Meera Jasmine rumored to play the female co-lead.

ALSO READ: AA23: Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj 'strive for greatness' in major collab, film starts shooting in 2026