Drishyam 3 Skips Release? Mohanlal’s crime drama thriller likely to be postponed from April 2, 2026

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the highly anticipated sequel is now rumored to skip its scheduled release date.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to skip April 2, 2026 release?

According to ongoing online reports, the Mohanlal -starrer Drishyam 3 was initially planned for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. However, it now appears that the makers may skip this date and are instead aiming for a release in May or June 2026.

The possible delay is reportedly due to the film’s unavailability for release in GCC countries under the current social environment. While this remains unconfirmed, an official update is expected from the makers soon.

As the postponement of Drishyam 3 is yet to be confirmed, the delay could benefit the box office performance of films like Aadu 3, as well as upcoming releases such as Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya and Vaazha 2.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

Their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty’s involvement, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates an intense investigation.

Released in 2021, Drishyam 2 continued the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third installment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Mohanlal, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique, among others, reprising their previous roles.

Later, the Hindi remake, also titled Drishyam 3 and starring Ajay Devgn, is set to release on October 2, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal will next appear in a lead role in the tentatively titled L366 , directed by Tharun Moorthy. The upcoming film also stars Meera Jasmine as the co-lead and is expected to release during the Pooja holidays this year.

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