Drishyam 3 Teaser: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty battles guilt as buried truths threaten to unravel

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set to release in theaters on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar’s 66th birthday. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the team has unveiled the official teaser, offering audiences another intriguing and thrilling tale.

Drishyam 3 Teaser

The Drishyam 3 teaser runs for 1 minute and 50 seconds, beginning with narrated glimpses of the climaxes from the first two installments. Cut to the present-day story, Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, is seen praying inside a church, reflecting on how he grew up without a family, and how, when someone threatened to take away the family he built, he didn’t think twice about protecting them.

Now, as the secrets risk being uncovered, Georgekutty appears more afraid than ever, constantly looking over his shoulder and feeling anxious.

Watch the teaser:

With the new teaser, it seems the makers are diving deep into Georgekutty’s psyche and the emotional toll he has endured over the years for his family. Apart from Mohanlal, the teaser also features glimpses of Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique, all reprising their roles from the previous installments.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2026. However, the team later postponed it.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next appear alongside Mammootty in Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action thriller is slated to release on May 1, 2026. In addition to the two superstars, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Lalettan will headline Athimanoharam , directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film is touted to be a cop action-comedy, with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. He has also announced that he will play lead roles in the tentatively titled L367 and in director Priyadarshan’s 100th film.

Moreover, the actor is also expected to appear in cameo roles in Khalifa, Kathanaar, Jailer 2, and Thudakkam.

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