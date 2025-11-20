Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 1 or 2, says Jeethu Joseph; reveals it will be focused on Georgekutty and his family

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the mastermind behind the highly acclaimed Drishyam franchise, is back with Drishyam 3, and he promises that the new installment will chart its own path. Starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, the film is already generating huge buzz as fans eagerly await the next chapter of Georgekutty’s story.

The original Drishyam (2013) became a pan-India phenomenon, being remade in six languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhala, and Mandarin. The sequel, Drishyam 2 (2021), continued the story with similar acclaim, and inspired sequels in its Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada remakes. Now, with Drishyam 3, Jeethu Joseph is once again focusing on creating an organic continuation rather than chasing box-office expectations.

Here’s how Drishyam 3 will stand out

Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, Jeethu Joseph said, “I’ve created only one franchise so far, that’s Drishyam. Nonetheless, it’s an organic approach that I have used there. That was the case with Part 2, and it will be the same with Drishyam 3.”

He added, “Many people, after Part 3 was announced, commented that, ‘Drishyam 2’s script was amazing, and we expect something better than that.’ I replied to such remarks in some interviews that I’m not consciously trying to write a ‘better-than-Drishyam 2’ script just for the sake of it. My focus is only on Georgekutty and his family, and on what could have happened in their lives over the six or seven years since Part 2.”

Jeethu also highlighted how the characters have evolved over time, saying that he had retained some of Georgekutty’s fundamental traits, as they were essential to the character. He explained that the same applied to everyone in the family, including Rani (Meena) and the kids, Anju (Ansiba) and Anu (Esther). He added that the children’s characters, in particular, continue to evolve, noting that Anu was just a child when the incident occurred but has now grown up.

The story will progress naturally

Jeethu Joseph also explained that the world around Georgekutty and his family is evolving too. “The surroundings and the people have changed. In the first part, the people around him believed Georgekutty was innocent. In Part 2, however, many of them were like, ‘No, there’s something else.’ Their view changed. I have employed a similar organic approach in Part 3 as well. It was never like, ‘Since Part 2 became a hit, I’ll do so and so to make Part 3 a hit.’"

Jeethu Joseph explained that his approach for the Drishyam franchise is based on what could have realistically happened within Georgekutty’s family and their lives. He added that audiences would understand this when Part 3 releases, and noted that just as Drishyam 2 was different from the first film, Drishyam 3 would not be like Part 2.

