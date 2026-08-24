Drishyam 4: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s thriller franchise to continue with new film; Producer confirms

The Mohanlal starrer Drishyam franchise has continued to enjoy massive success in theatres, with the third instalment also emerging as a hit. Now, it appears that the makers are planning to continue the franchise with a fourth instalment.

Drishyam 4: Mohanlal starrer thriller franchise to continue with next instalment

Speaking at a recent event organised by Mazhavil Manorama, producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that a fourth film is in the works, with Mohanlal set to return in the lead role. He described the upcoming instalment as a project that is certain to happen and said the confirmation came straight from his heart.

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Interestingly, Mohanlal recently confirmed a lineup of seven films with seven different directors. The announcement also mentioned a project with Jeethu Joseph. However, it remains to be seen whether this collaboration will be Drishyam 4 or a new project.

Drishyam 3 is set five years after the events of Drishyam 2. Georgekutty appears to have rebuilt his life, turning the story of his past into a successful film while continuing to live with his family. However, Yami and Rony begin investigating the real events behind the film, reopening questions surrounding Varun’s demise.

As Georgekutty faces growing scrutiny, several people from his past, including Rajan, Sahadevan, Prabhakar, and Geetha, seek to settle old scores. A carefully orchestrated plan is devised to implicate Georgekutty and his daughter Anju in linking it to Varun’s demise. However, when the plan goes awry, Georgekutty uncovers the conspiracy and takes matters into his own hands to protect his family.

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With the situation becoming increasingly complicated, Georgekutty eventually decides to surrender to the authorities, while setting conditions to ensure his family’s safety. However, in the film’s ending, Geetha demands that Anju also be held responsible, leaving the case unresolved and setting the stage for another tense chapter in Georgekutty’s story.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next be seen in Athimanoharam . Co-starring Meera Jasmine, the Tharun Moorthy directorial is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. Written by Ratheesh Ravi, the film also features Mukesh, Jagadish, Manoj K. Jayan, and others in key roles.

Apart from the upcoming release, the actor will also make a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

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