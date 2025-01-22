Drishyam actress Meena spends a night of reunion with friends Vishal, Sundar C, Khushbu, and more; see PICS

Drishyam actress Meena Sagar was recently seen enjoying a fun night out with her friends, including Madha Gaja Raja’s Vishal and director Sundar C. The actress also spent time with actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, Yogi Babu, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, she wrote, “About last night... First get-together of 2025. Looking forward to making more memories.”

See the official posts:

After the success of Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal and Sundar C have been seen celebrating the achievement for quite some time. The movie, which was initially planned for a Pongal 2013 release, remained unreleased until 2025, experiencing a remarkable 12-year delay.

Now, the film is finally in theaters and making an impressive run at the box office. Madha Gaja Raja is an action-comedy that revolves around the reunion of childhood friends. However, their joyous reunion is interrupted by an unfortunate event, leading to a series of action-packed and humorous moments.

With Vishal in the lead, the film also stars Santhanam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anjali, Sonu Sood, and more in key roles. Notably, Arya and Sada make special appearances in the movie.

Although it has been a few years since Meena appeared in films, the actress remains active on social media and frequently engages with her fans. Meena was last seen in the Malayalam movie Bro Daddy, where she played Mohanlal’s wife.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bro Daddy is a comedy-drama based on a script by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. The film tells the story of a couple who unexpectedly get pregnant for the second time, years after their first child.

Chaos and humor ensue when their son and his girlfriend also find themselves expecting a baby at the same time. Alongside Prithviraj in the co-lead role, the movie features a talented cast, including Lalu Alex, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kaniha, Jagadish, Mallika Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, and others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Meena has exciting projects lined up, including Aanandhapuram Diaries and Rowdy Baby.

