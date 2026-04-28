Drishyam actress recalls interaction with Venkatesh about him recreating Mohanlal’s expressions: ‘Would not be able…’

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, is all set to hit the big screens on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar’s 66th birthday. Now, the film’s co-star Esther Anil has recalled an old interaction she had with Venkatesh Daggubati while working on the Telugu remake of Drishyam.

Drishyam actress Esther Anil about Venkatesh’s comment on recreating Mohanlal’s expressions

Speaking during the promotions of Drishyam 3 , Esther Anil said, “While remaking Drishyam in Telugu, actor Venkatesh openly admitted that he wouldn’t be able to recreate the expressions Mohanlal delivered in the original, because that’s something only Mohanlal can do.”

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime drama franchise. Following the events of the first two films, Georgekutty and his family once again take center stage, as the emotional toll of the crime they have tried to hide continues to weigh heavily on them.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy in key roles. The movie was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, but it was later postponed.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next appear alongside Mammootty in Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action thriller is slated to release on May 1, 2026. In addition to the two superstars, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles.

The film follows Daniel, a famous YouTuber from Kerala, who tries to expose a corrupt regional official, JP Sundaram. As Sundaram’s malpractices are on the verge of being exposed, Daniel is forced to go on the run and clear his name of false allegations made by Sundaram’s team. The story explores how he navigates this cat-and-mouse chase and whether he succeeds in his mission.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal will headline Athimanoharam , directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film is expected to be a cop action-comedy with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. Moreover, the actor is also expected to make cameo appearances in Khalifa, Kathanaar, Jailer 2, and Thudakkam.

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