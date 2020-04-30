Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph reveals Rishi Kapoor wanted to work alongside Lucifer star Mohanlal

South director Jeethu Joseph who worked with the late Rishi Kapoor reportedly said that the actor wanted to work alongside Mohanlal.

The south director Jeethu Joseph who worked with the late reportedly said that the actor wanted to work alongside Mohanlal. Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph worked with the Karz actor in a film called The Body. This film also featured Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhikai in key roles. Now, according to the latest news reports, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor had hoped to work with Lucifer star Mohanlal. The director reveals that when he and Rishi Kapoor were shooting for their film the Bobby actor was reportedly not diagnosed with Cancer.

Jeethu Joseph reportedly also states that post-Rishi Kapoor's diagnosis, he travelled abroad for his treatment and the actor could not visit Kerala. The Kapoor and Sons actor along with the producer of The Body film were supposed to visit Kerala and the team had booked the tickets for the duo. The southern director reveals how the Prem Rog actor had expressed his wish to have Karimeen Pollichathu. Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph goes on to mention that even though Rishi Kapoor was out of the country for his treatment, he had said to the director that he will be back and also have the Karimeen Pollichathu.

The director further adds that when the producer of his film introduced Rishi Kapoor to him, the Nagina actor reportedly said that he was expecting a 50-year-old man. The Thambi director also revealed that he was planning of making Drishyam in Bollywood, but that film industry is a totally different area of stories.

(ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh and others are heartbroken)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×