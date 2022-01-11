DrSilambarasanTR trends as Simbu's photos from his doctorate ceremony go viral

Kollywood star Simbu is honoured with a "Doctorate "at Vels University for being "distinguished excellence in the field of cinema." A few photos of the actor dressed up for the doctorate ceremony have surfaced on social media. Fans of the actor are showering STR with congratulatory messages on social media.

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as S.T.R. or Simbu has completed 3 decades in the film industry. From playing a child artist in films directed by his father T. Rajendar to being a part of movies like Eeswaran, Maanaadu, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Kovil, Vaalu, among others, Simbu has earned a massive fan following and has managed to set the right foot in the industry.

Earlier, doctorate was conferred upon ace actors like MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Vikram among others.

Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, founder, chairman, and Chancellor of Vels University said, "This year, the committee members, have unanimously decided that actor Silambarasan TR would be the worthy recipient of this honorary doctorate. I would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with the fact that the actor is a part of movies produced by Vels Film International."