Drug Case: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi detained by CCB in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) has detained Kannada film star Ragini Dwivedi on Friday, September 4. According to media reports, the police reached actress' house at around 6:30 am and carried out a search at her Yelahanka residence in connection to a Sandalwood drug scandal. The photos of Ragini being taken by the police in a car for investigation have surfaced on social media.

Two police cars had arrived at her residence today morning after she failed to appear for questioning before CCB on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ragini’s friend and an alleged drug supplier Ravi Shankar has also been arrested and is being interrogated in the drug racket case.

On Thursday, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil in a statement to media said, "We have arrested Ravi Shankar after getting evidence that he was peddling drugs. We have also secured his custody for five days to interrogate him to ascertain to whom all did he supply the banned drugs." The new revelations and names are coming out in the wake of the Kannada film industry's link to a drug scandal.

Karnataka: Kannada actress Ragini detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, in connection with a drug case. https://t.co/SfKkw9kmXC pic.twitter.com/mj4iRwROrI — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh has also given out a list of names of actors, directors and musician from the film industry who are in connection with the case. He also revealed a lot of young actors are also a part of regular rave parties.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted two raids in Bengaluru. The police in Bengaluru seized 96 pills of MDMA, weighing 40 gm, and 180 LSD blots. The other raid was conducted at Royal Suites Hotel service apartment was police caught 145 MDMA pills weighing 60 gm along with Rs 2,20,500 cash, according to a report in The News Minute. After these two raids, the police found a few celebs from the Kannada film industry are also a part of this scandal. The reports further states, NCB arrested Anikha D, who is said to be the prime suspect in the case.