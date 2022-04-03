Drug Raid in Hyderabad: Naga Babu REACTS after daughter Niharika Konidela gets detained at a pub

Naga Babu's daughter, actress Niharika Konidela and Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj, along with 150 others were detained by the Hyderabad police in the wee hours of Sunday. Reportedly, drugs worth Rs Lakhs were found on the premises of The Mink pub in Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills. While the police officials are yet to confirm if Niharika or Rahul’s test results show any drug consumption, veteran actor Naga Babu has released a statement saying his daughter has nothing to do with the drugs.

"My daughter Niharika was detained for being present at a pub in a five-star hotel last night. Police have nabbed the management for running the pub beyond permitted timings. However, the police have confirmed she is clean and has nothing to do with the drugs that were recovered," Naga Babu said in a video message.

He also urged everyone not to speculate on baseless information. "I have seen a lot of baseless news doing rounds on social media. I appeal to everyone to stop spreading such rumours,” Naga Babu urged.

As reported by TOI, a serving Andhra Pradesh IPS officer's daughter, niece of a very popular Tollywood veteran actor, a Tollywood singer, and a son of a businessman-turned-politician from AP were among the 150 members at the party.