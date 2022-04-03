Drugs raid in Hyderabad: Tollywood singer, politicians and 150 others in police custody; Reports

According to media reports, Hyderabad police conducted a raid on a hotel and seized lakhs of drugs in the wee hours of Sunday. Reportedly, several biggies including politicians and a senior IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh were seen at this major drug bust in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The police conducted a raid at 2:30 AM and seized powder worth Rs lakhs. "Initially, the staff claimed that the seized powder was sugar. But we seized the material and it was tested positive for cocaine," sources in Hyderabad police told TOI. 150 members from the party were brought to Banjara Hills police station. The report further states that four foreign nationals are kept in police custody for further investigation.

As reported by TOI, a serving Andhra Pradesh IPS officer's daughter, niece of a very popular Tollywood veteran actor, a Tollywood singer, and a son of a businessman-turned-politician from AP were among the 150 members at the party.

Tollywood singer is said to be Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj and a former AP DGP’s daughter, Niharika Konidela were taken into custody and released. However, officially, the names are not out yet. The Mink pub in Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel was under the police radar for a very long time.

