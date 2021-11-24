Drushyam 2 to Kotigobba 3: South movies that are premiering this week on OTT

It’s the end of the year and there are already a slew of films that are lined up for release. There are a variety of films in different genres which gives moviegoers multiple options to choose from. While some movies are directly opting for OTT release, some movies which have been released in theatres are premiering on OTT so audiences can take the full entertainment for the holiday season. Here are a few South Indian movies that are premiering on various OTT platforms for you to watch out this week.

Drushyam 2

Drushyam 2 the sequel of Drushyam starring Venkatesh Daggubati, will release on Amazon Prime Videos on November 25th. Directed by Jeethu Joesph, the story will revolve around the events that take place 6 years after the spine-chilling happenings in Drushyam.

Republic

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic, helmed by Deva Katta, which was released in theatres in October, will now stream on ZEE5. The film explores the role of government officials, the political executive, and the people in a democratic system.

Romantic

Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri's Romantic, which was released in theatres a few days ago, is now gearing up for OTT premieres on Aha Video. The film will be made available for streaming on Aha from 26th November.

BRO

BRO is another one of Sony Liv’s direct to OTT outings. The film has Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor in the lead roles. It premieres on Sony Liv on the 26th of November.

Kotigobba 3

Kiccha Sudeep's Kannada film Kotigobba will now be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos on November 24. The film is part of the hit franchise Kotigobba and also stars Madonna Sebastian, Shradha Das among others.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor which received a good response is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is about an NRI who returns to India for his marriage.

