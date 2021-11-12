Drushyam 2 Teaser OUT: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer looks every bit intriguing; To release on November 25

The teaser of Drushyam 2 is finally out and it looks every bit intriguing. The BGM in Venkatesh Daggubati starrer adds extra drama to the gripping tale of an investigation. Well, Drushyam 2 is clearly setting high expectations among the audience. The Telugu thriller releases on November 25, 2021.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is a sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit Drushyam. Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, the investigative thriller also features an ensemble cast of Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil along with Sampath Raj and Poorna. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on 25th November.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "The truth has begun to unveil itself. But the question is - has it left a permanent scar on Rambabu?."

Check out the teaser below:

The story of the film takes place six years after the events that took place in Drushyam. The much-awaited Telugu film, which is releasing directly on OTT is a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) and a sequel to Drushyam (2014).

Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal in the lead role managed to hit the right with the audience. It remains to see how the Telugu version turns out to be.