Drushyam 2 Trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer looks gripping; Promises edge of the seat entertainment

The trailer of the Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati is finally out. Drushyam 2 trailer gives us a sneak peek of an intense tale and takes off from where the first film ended. It is sure to take the audience on a roller coaster journey, as Rambabu’s (Venkatesh Daggubati) family is threatened by an investigation into the events of the past.

The trailer looks edgier, thrilling and is drawing viewers into the intense and gripping tale like never before. One can see, how the man of the house strives to protect his family once again following the events of that one fateful night six years ago. The film also features an ensemble of actors that includes Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Drushyam 2 will premiere on 25 November on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below:

The sequel will finally put to rest all theories that fans had been waiting for years now. Drushyam 2 is expected to take the audience on an emotional-yet-exhilarating journey, with the twists and turns in the plot that keep the suspense alive.

"We are thankful to all our fans, audiences, as well as critics from across the globe for having given us so much love and adulation. The response we have received and the cult-status Drushyam achieved was unprecedented, and gave impetus to all of us to take the legacy forward with Drushyam 2,” said Venkatesh Daggubati.

