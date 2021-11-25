Drushyam 2 Twitter Review: Did Venkatesh Daggubati's sequel stand up to the first part? Find out

After the massive hit of Drushyam in 2014, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena and Nadhiya in the lead roles, the sequel titled Drushyam 2 released today. Under the direction of Jeethu Joseph, director of the Malayalam Drishyam 2 (2021,) the film released on Amazon Prime Videos.

Following the success of the Malayalam Drishyam 2, the sequel in Telugu is highly anticipated by the audience for the fascinating and intriguing script. Fans of actor Venkatesh watched the film on Amazon Prime Video and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Netizens loved Drushyam 2 and appreciated director Jeethu Joseph for maintaining the suspense till the end.

Many seemed to have caught the film in the wee hours itself as the reviews started pouring in. 'Masterpiece', 'Classic suspense thriller', 'next level movie', 'blockbuster hit' were some of the words used by netizens. 'One of the greatest thrillers with twists in India.'

The film has been jointly produced by D.Suresh Babu, Antony Peruabavoor and Rajkumar Sethupathi that starred Venkatesh, Meena. Anup Rubens composed the music for the film.

Check out the Twitter review here to know if the sequel stood up to the first part:

Rambabu brilliance mundhu yee central bureau saripodhu,

Rambabu icche twists yee director kuda ivvaledu

Rambabu nuvvu THOPEHEE, icchipadesav anthe

@VenkyMama

#Drushyam2 — Prabhas Gangadhar (@VanaGangadhar) November 25, 2021

#Drushyam2

Firstly hats off to Jeethu Joseph for successfully making a sequel to a perfect movie and not spoiling the 1st part in any way

Loved how Ram babu was always ahead & how uniquely he escaped.

His interest in movie making made sense in the end @VenkyMama acting (@urstrulyDhfmb) November 25, 2021

#Drushyam2

Review

Plus points

-story

-screenplay

-direction

-camera work

-lead actor's performance's

Minus points

-bgm and music

-ott release

Overall verdict : intriguing thriller with detail writing

Rating — LIKITHVINAY (@LVWITHHUMILITY) November 25, 2021

What a suspense thriller... Okkokka scene okko twist, mind blowing performance @VenkyMama Bomma theater lo padi unte oka range lo undedhi.. #Drushyam2 #Drushyam2OnPrime (@MVCHARYZ) November 25, 2021

#Drushyam2 Is Another Faithful Remake in the Career of @VenkyMama , The twists & Turns Will Keep You Hooked all through. The BGM by @anuprubens Is Good#JeethuJoseph has Recreated the Magic.! Over-all - 3.5/5 #Drushyam2OnPrime https://t.co/UBKoKl5A1A pic.twitter.com/TkzmE5EwU1 (@RajaGopalReddie) November 25, 2021

Im just watch the movie #Drushyam2

what a Movie heart touching family story emotional @VenkyMama

Acting mind blowing all actors mind blowing performance #Drushyam2OnPrime

#Venkatesh Maama one man show

One of the best climax. @SureshProdns @anuprubens pic.twitter.com/tyZw3kQVz2 — Kingsudhakar8 (@Kingsudhakar81) November 25, 2021

No profanity,no abusive words,no controversial aspects, no intimate aspects, fully family drama, best execution, a decent thriller, balanced emotions and brilliant acting. Only one minus is it should be on theaters. #Drushyam2 — Jathin Shyam (@JathinShyam) November 25, 2021

#Drushyam2: Magic repeats again in Telugu,only one disappoint is missed theatrical experience #VictoryVenkatesh whatever he does he does with honesty and it can be seen on screen in every frame #JeethuJoseph how can you pen such climax moments



PS:Don’t compare with original (@BheeshmaTalks) November 25, 2021

watched #Drushyam2 :

Overall perfect remake

Soul of the movie carried through out the movie, even if you watch Malayalam version you will feel as fresh a new movie @VenkyMama as Rambabu done fantastic job

All the supporting cast was perfect#JeethuJoseph pic.twitter.com/DujKZ6Phgt (@Joker91223592) November 25, 2021

#Drushyam2 is very interesting while watching... screenplay and case re-opening points are also unexpectedly to move forward the story...#JeethuJoseph @VenkyMama #Drushyam2OnPrime pic.twitter.com/WcApQw9i9O — Vignesh Damera (@Vigneshdamera) November 25, 2021

