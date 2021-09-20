Drushyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer gets a U certificate from the Censor Board

After the success of Drushyam, one of the biggest hits in Victory Venkatesh's career, the actor has now geared up for the film's sequel. Titled Drushyam 2, the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. According to the latest update, the film has completed all the requirements and has received a clean 'U' certificate. Well, expectations are quite high on the sequel. The makers will announce its release date soon.

Drushyam is produced jointly by D Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor and Rajkumar Sethupathi. Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, Esther Anil reprised their roles from the first part, while Sampath Raj and Poorna are the new addition to the ensemble cast. Billed to be a drama-thriller filled with a lot of family emotions, Venkatesh’s performance is said to be one of the major highlights.

Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer and Anup Rubens is the music director for the film being made under Suresh Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas and RajKumar Theatres banners.

