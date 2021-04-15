Drushyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati wraps up his portions for the Jeethu Joseph directorial

Drishyam 2 is the official Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Drishyam 2. The makers kickstarted the shooting in March.

Director Jeethu Joseph had announced in February on his social media page that he will be directing Drushyam 2 with Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, which will be the remake of his recent Mollywood film Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal in the lead role. Now, it is being reported that Venkatesh Daggubati has finished shooting his portions for the film. The film’s shooting commenced in March and it looks like the makers are shooting the film at a brisk pace.

It is to be noted that the first part of the Tollywood version was directed by Sripriya and not Jeethu Joseph. The Tollywood version of the film’s first installment had Meena, Nadhiya, Kruthika Jayakumar and Esther Anil in important roles other than Venkatesh. It is expected that the lead cast will be retained in the second part too. Drushyam 2 is the official Telugu remake of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, after Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati kick-started the shoot of his 74th film titled as Narappa. The makers of Narappa, which is a Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran, shared a special poster on Ugadi as a surprise to the fans. Sreekanth Addala is directing this flick produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners. Photos of Venkatesh from the sets were earlier released and they went viral on social media.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×