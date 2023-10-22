DSP expresses gratitude over his success; reveals icon like Kamal Haasan greets him by humming Srivalli song

DSP's triumph with Pushpa: The Rise came as a pleasant surprise even to the composer himself. When asked about his creative process, DSP revealed, "As artists, we don’t work expecting results." taking a stance that he focuses on investing heart and soul into his music, rather than aiming for accolades. This dedication is reflected in the soundtrack of Pushpa as well.

Even legendary artists and iconic figures like Kamal Haasan and singer Usha Uthup showered immense appreciation for the composer’s work which he highlighted on how Kamal Haasan greets him by humming a few lines from the song Srivalli.

Praises from Idols

DSP received congratulatory calls and messages from various industry legends, including Chiranjeevi, Suriya, and Prabhu Deva. Kamal Haasan went on to pen a heartfelt tweet applauding DSP for his exceptional work. According to DSP these accolades and kind words were themselves awards for him.

Pushpa: The Rise album inspired various artists to create their own versions of the songs. DSP expressed his admiration for the covers and versions, particularly pointing out the music icon Usha Uthup's rendition of Srivalli and Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Bengali. Her tribute to their music was a moment of honor for DSP.

Furthermore, DSP emphasized the importance of music in Indian cinema and despite a brief dip in the past, music has made a triumphant return to the hearts of the people, with films now featuring multiple songs.

About Puspa

Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Pushpa: The Rise struck gold at the box office and clinched a National Film Award for Allu Arjun. According to DSP, the team knew they were creating something exceptional from the outset. The synchronization between the film's narrative, music, and lyrics, along with Allu Arjun's performance, made the movie a successful venture.

As DSP looks ahead to his upcoming projects, including Kanguva with Suriya and Pushpa: The Rule, he remains persistent in making music which not only serves as an example of his endearing love for the craft but also binds together the audience as well.

