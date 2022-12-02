DSP Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's natural performance elevates the film with a weak plot

DSP starring Vijay Sethupathi has hit the screens today, December 2. Directed by Ponram, the film follows the story of a cop, out for revenge. There has been a lot of buzz and hype around this film. Read the review below.

Vasocdagama (Vijay Sethupathi) gets a proper and routine introduction as a cop and that is when he is seen beating up a criminal and this is just before he gets posted to the Dindigul region. Some unexpected events force him to have a tiff with Mutta Ravi (Prabhakar) who is a powerful politician’s lieutenant. A local inspector tells DSP to leave Dindigul and save himself after an altercation with Ravi before his sister’s wedding. But can his power and position help him fight against Ravi and then the MLA? You got to know to watch this on the big screen.

A little into the flashback. After getting into a confrontation with a vicious rowdy in Dindigul, the son of a flower vendor is forced to join the police force and face challenges.

Old story in a new bottle

DSP is an old story in a new bottle, like a wine that is tasteless. With a routine story that tells us nothing but a cat-and-mouse game that fails several times.

Vijay Sethupathi has played the antagonist in the Tamil films Master and Vikram, and Uppena in Telugu, and these films worked really well at the box office. But in the ones where he played lead, Vijay failed to live up to the audience's expectations.