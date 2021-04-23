Dubai Diaries: When Keerthy Suresh enjoyed food & hung out with her squad; Called it experience of a lifetime

Amidst lockdown and rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Keerthy Suresh is reliving the best days of her life through photos.

South beauty Keerthy Suresh is reminiscing good old days and has shared a few photos from her Dubai trip. The Mahanati actress shared a few photos of herself hanging out with her friends and enjoying some yummy food. Sharing a few throwback photos on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, "Me, my friends, my experiments, my food and an experience of a lifetime with Mr. @cznburak!" One can see in the photo, Keerthy looks every bit gorgeous and happy as she also enjoys cooking a special dish with the chef.

In the last few months, Keerthy Suresh travelled to Dubai more than twice for the shooting of Nithiin starrer Rang De and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Amidst lockdown and rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Keerthy Suresh is reliving the best days of her life through photos. Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh recently joined the second schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the shooting of the film has been put on hold after Mahesh Babu's personal stylist tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the actress has a lot of films in the kitty including Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan and Tovino co-starrer Malayalam film Vaashi.

She was last seen in Rang De opposite Nithiin. Directed by Venky Atluri. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments, the film opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

